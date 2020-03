Ramie and Coller open the show with who’s the biggest threat to the Twins in the Central: The White Sox or the Indians? (16:00) Should the MLB expand on mic’d up players?; (31:31) Is Ryan Saunders’ job really safe?; (45:33) Coller wants a new show to watch; (51:10) How much longer will the Vikings go without extending Kirk Cousins?; (01:04:00) The future of free agent quarterbacks; (01:15:03) Tony Romo or Judge Judy?