Judd opens Vent Line with how bad he is at binging TV shows; (10:00) Wild play-by-play voice Bob Kurtz talks with Judd about his time covering the Wild, North Stars, and Twins; (27:53) Judd wants to know watching people are binging; (35:00) ESPN releases their latest power rankings and the Vikings are inside the top 10; (42:00) What will it cost to get Trent Williams?