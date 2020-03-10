Uncategorized

Buxton staying in Fort Myers? Tim Miles on college hoops and Mike Guentzel on the NHL

Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson fills in for Ramie and opens the show with Judd Zulgad from Fort Myers on Byron Buxton’s timeline to return to the Twins; (15:00) Doogie weights in on Dianna Russuni’s report on the 9ers wanting Kirk Cousins; (20:20) Tim Miles of Big Ten Network joins to talk Gophers and NCAA Tournament; (36:57) Cole Aldrich on the Wolves and NBA; (54:39) Derek Wetmore joins and he Doogie discuss the Cousins to 49ers rumor; (01:10:00) Doogie and Wetmore talk Twins and (01:26:05) Former Gopher hockey coach and current NHL scout Mike Guentzel joins to talk Wild and NHL.

Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized