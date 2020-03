Byron Buxton says he’s studied film this winter of how some great centerfielders interacted with the outfield wall: Ken Griffey Jr., Torii Hunter and Kevin Kiermaier. Will that help him stay healthy all summer in 2020? Derek Wetmore and Judd Zulgad try to untangle the whole thing, on this SKOR North Twins Show.

We also sent Judd to Fort Myers, Florida, to figure out how long Nelson Cruz intends to play baseball.