Coronavirus’ impact; Bill Guerin talks Wild; Carter Coughlin on the NFL Draft and over/unders for the Twins

Doogie fills in for Ramie and opens the show with the impact of the corona across all sports; (17:24) Wild general manager Bill Guerin chats with Doogie on the Wild’s surge into the playoffs; (34:52) Gophers linebacker Carter Coughlin talks about the NFL Draft process; (51:25) KSTP-TV Joe Schmitt joins to talk coronavirus and Vikings free agent strategy; (01:13:42) Derek Wetmore jumps on to talk over/under of 93 wins for the Twins; (01:25:00) Can Luis Arraez win a batting title? And other over/unders for the Twins.