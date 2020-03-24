COVID-19’s impact on youth sport, Quizzing Coller and weird sports movies moments

Ramie and Matthew Coller open SKOR North Live with how sports shutting down will impact youth sports; (19:30) Amy Ament of Ronald McDonald House joins to tell listeners how they can help with serving meals and providing essentials to families with hospitalized kids in Minneapolis; (25:20) Cryptic quarterback tweets; (42:30) Ramie quizzes Coller on random Vikings games; (50:00) Ramie asks Coller if he’s upset about sports being gone?; (01:13:30) Coller has an issue with a scene involving Ed Norton in American History X; (01:29:15) And the return of Declan + reviewing Disney movies.