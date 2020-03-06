ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on the Mystery Third Team for Brady. MJR takes the combine character test.

The boys take a character test, invite in one half of the Crafty Rogues, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on today’s Friday Edtion of the show. We open today’s show taking The Athletic’s Combine Character Test, some of us fair better than others (1:00). We wrap up the first hour today joined by The Crafty Rogues’ John Cosgrove for some culture and soccer talk (29:00). Hour Two kicks off with the boys peppering ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about who the ‘mystery third team’ is that’s supposedly in on Brady (57:00). We close out the week wrapping up with Reusse (1:17:00).