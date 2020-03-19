ESPN’s Mike Greenberg joins for Plausible Deniability. Sage Football Wisdom. The Eagan Exodus.

The boys are joined by a pair of football guests on today’s show as ESPN’s Mike Greenberg and Sage Rosenfels join to discuss NFL Free Agency. The boys open the show discussing the Vikings signing a new Nose Tackle in former Raven Michael Pierce before ESPN’s Mike Greenberg joins the show (1:00). Sage Rosenfels pops in for his weekly Sage Football Wisdom (31:00). Hour Two of the show kicks off with a discussion on whether the Vikings should pay Dalvin Cook or not (56:00). We close out today’s show with our weekly helping of In Other News (1:19:00).