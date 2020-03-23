Five splash moves the Vikings can still make. Solomon Wilcots joins to discuss the Vikings offseason

Matthew Coller is joined today by Sage Rosenfels, Solomon Wilcots, and Julian Coucil to discuss Vikings offseason moves, Randall Cunningham, and Teddy’s fit in Carolina. Coller and Sage open the show today discussing Coller’s article about Five Splash Moves the Vikings Can Still Make (1:00). We close out Hour One with Sage joining in for Hot Routez (27:00). Sage hops out for Hour Two and in comes in former NFL Safety Solomon Wilcots to discuss how good Randall Cunningham was and the Vikings offseason moves (53:00). We close out today’s show joined by Julian Council to discuss Teddy Bridgewater’s fit in Carolina (1:17:00).