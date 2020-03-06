Give the job to Jonathan (ep. 185)

John has returned from his trip to San Diego and Quinno returned from his trip to Australia just in time to find out that Producer Jonathan got his own podcast, Liverpool lost for the first time in over a year, and the Loons got a win where they haven’t won before. The boys open the show discussing the season opening 3-1 win for Minnesota United in Portland. They then move to a quick chat about the Premier League action from the weekend that saw Liverpool lose in the league for the first time in over a year. We review all the Champions League, Europa League, EFL Cup Final, and FA Cup action that took place since we last got together. The boys answer your emails before John get’s something off his chest in his weekly Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update. We cloe out the show discussing what the Nations League is and the latest from Six Nations Rugby.