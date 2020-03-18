How do the Vikings overcome the loss of Linval? How much production do the Vikings need to replace this offseason?

Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels, Brandon Thorn, Eric Eager, and Judd Zulgad today to celebrate the opening of Free Agency. Coller and Sage open the show breaking down the Tom Brady to Tampa move before The Athletic’s Brandon Thorn joins to discuss how the Vikings overcome the loss of Linval Joseph (1:00). We close out Hour Two discussing potential moves the Vikings can and should make in Free Agency (28:00). Hour Two starts with Coller joined by PFF’s Eric Eager to analyze how much production the Vikings need to replace (52:00). Judd Zulgad pops in to help close out the show today to pick a FAKE schedule and discuss where the Vikings are heading into Free Agency (1:18:00).