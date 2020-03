Ramie asks Judd how much power should Mike Zimmer have on the Vikings with Dalvin Cook possibly heading towards a contract extension?; (27:10) Should the NFL Draft continue to go on as scheduled? (42:15) Ramie calls out Judd for his take on the best television intro; (50:20) Ramie asks Declan for his proposed ideas for a shortened baseball season in 2020; (01:14:09) Derek Goes To The Movies; (01:28:32) And what basketball movies should we watch next?