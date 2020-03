Ramie and Judd open with the breaking news of Peyton Manning and Al Michaels who are reportedly tabbed to call Monday Night Football on ESPN; (19:30) Ramie has an idea to discourage teams from tanking; (37:46) Ramie does that Hockey; (49:53) Matthew Coller joins and weighs in on Ramie’s tanking idea; (01:14:14) Once again, listeners took issue with Ramie’s comments on Tom Brady; (01:28:20) And Ramie wraps the show with a take on Daredevils in 2020.