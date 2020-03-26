Hypothetical Opening Day lineups and Dumb It Down with football analytics

Ramie opens the show and the reality has set in that there’s no baseball since today is supposed to be Opening Day; (22:49) Possible changes for MLB in the regular season and playoffs if they resume play; (37:36) Our hypothetical Opening Day lineups for the Twins; (43:00) Ramie Does That Hockey (48:40) Matthew Coller joins for the debut segment of Dumb It Down explaining football anayltics; (01:17:18) What happened between the Vikings and Stefon Diggs? (01:29:30) It’s #CollerRecall who tells us what old football games he’s watching.