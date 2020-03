Mandy Bell, who covers the Cleveland Indians on a daily basis, joins the show to tell us: the Indians are embracing the role of underdogs in the A.L. Central.

Mandy also tells us about the return in the Corey Kluber trade, the contract situation with MVP candidate Francisco Lindor, and much more insight on the Twins’ biggest foes in the American League Central. Mandy is on twitter, @MandyBell02.