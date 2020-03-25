Jon Krawczynski on KAT and the NBA, SportsDadStories and MLB resuming their season

Jon Krawczynski joins Ramie and Judd to talk KAT, Wolves and the NBA’s future plans about resuming a season; (26:53) Our first edition of #SportsDadStories from Judd; (36:20) Power ranking of the four-major sports trophys; (40:50) Joe Nelson joins from BringMeTheNews for a COVID-19 update and other Minnesota news updates; (49:10) Derek Wetmore slides in to talk how baseball can resume their season; (01:14:39) John ‘Boog’ Sciambi from ESPN radio joins to talk baseball; (01:33:00) Declan gives his power rankings of all the White Claw flavors.