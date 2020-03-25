Uncategorized

Jon Krawczynski on KAT and the NBA, SportsDadStories and MLB resuming their season

Jon Krawczynski joins Ramie and Judd to talk KAT, Wolves and the NBA’s future plans about resuming a season; (26:53) Our first edition of #SportsDadStories from Judd; (36:20) Power ranking of the four-major sports trophys; (40:50) Joe Nelson joins from BringMeTheNews for a COVID-19 update and other Minnesota news updates; (49:10) Derek Wetmore slides in to talk how baseball can resume their season; (01:14:39) John ‘Boog’ Sciambi from ESPN radio joins to talk baseball; (01:33:00) Declan gives his power rankings of all the White Claw flavors.

