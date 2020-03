The makers of Sound of the Loons bring to you – its passionate followers – a series of Loon Dives with every player from the club, recorded during the club’s media day and revolving around all things MNUFC, Minnesota and the journey that brought the players here. The final Production Day Special brings you an honest conversation with Minnesota’s very own Brent Kallman, who talks about recovering from injury and working to “prove the people right that have believed in [him] the whole time.”