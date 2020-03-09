Uncategorized

Malik Beasley’s comments and indispensable Twins players

Ramie opens the show with Judd Zulgad live from Fort Myers and asks for his thoughts on Kenta Maeda’s dominating start and Buxton’s approach for this season; (25:08) Phil Mackey joins to talk Malik Beasley’s hilarious comments after the Wolves losses over the weekend and what’s his future with the team? (41:14) Phil is still all-in on the XFL much to Ramie’s chagrin; (52:25) Derek Wetmore joins to talk indispensable players to the 2020 Twins; (01:14:27) Ramie and Wetmore have issue with Judd’s poll of the top athletes in Minnesota; (01:28:58) And Ramie wants to know when the NFL CBA is going to be finalized.

