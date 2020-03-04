One trade the Vikings should consider. Random NFL Breakdown.

Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels, Charles McDonald, and David Newton today to talk about Tom Brady, notes from the Combine, and the Panthers on today’s Purple Daily. Coller and Sage open the show discussing whether the Tom Brady Free Agency rumors have jumped the shark (1:00). Coller then proposes a trade the Vikings should consider making (26:00). The Senior NFL Writer for the New York Daily News Charles McDonald joins to discuss what he learned at last week’s NFL Combine (53:00). We close out today’s show with the Random NFL Breakdown You Didn’t Know You Needed: Carolina Panthers (1:15:00).