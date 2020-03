Ramie opens the show trying to figure out why the Vikings had to trade Stefon Diggs, also paths to move up in the draft; (30:12) Why Boston sports fans crying over Brady is such an overreaction; (44:10) Declan takes over S.S. Reckless Speculation; (53:05) Matthew Coller joins to talk Vikings; (01:20:45) Ramie and Coller do a way too early schedule prediction for the Vikings; (01:34:00) And Bill O’Brien said what about DeAndrea Hopkins?!