Pitino’s status, possible picks for the Vikings and Gersson Rosas

Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson fills in for Ramie and opens the show with his thoughts on Richard Pitino and the Gophers; (24:56) Mike McGraw from Channel 45 joins to preview the boys’ state hockey tournament; (45:26) Phil Mackey rounds out the hour with some thoughts on the Gopher basketball team; (53:48) Matthew Coller joins to talk possible Vikings picks in the first round?; (01:16:27) Is a Kirk Cousins contract in the works? (01:27:00) And Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gerrson Rosas joins to wrap up the show.