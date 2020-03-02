Uncategorized

Pitino’s status, possible picks for the Vikings and Gersson Rosas

Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson fills in for Ramie and opens the show with his thoughts on Richard Pitino and the Gophers; (24:56) Mike McGraw from Channel 45 joins to preview the boys’ state hockey tournament; (45:26) Phil Mackey rounds out the hour with some thoughts on the Gopher basketball team; (53:48) Matthew Coller joins to talk possible Vikings picks in the first round?; (01:16:27) Is a Kirk Cousins contract in the works? (01:27:00) And Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gerrson Rosas joins to wrap up the show.

Topics:
