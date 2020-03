Ramie and Judd open the show praising the Wolves for their win over the Pelicans; (20:00) But Ramie calls out an epidemic that people need to be better at; (28:22) Quarterback chaos for this NFL offseason; (45:12) Ramie has no interest in the Olympics; (51:00) Derek Wetmore joins to talk Twins but Jonathan gifted Ramie with food from the United’s food tasting and Declan loses his mind; (01:18:13) Ramie actually praises Alex Rodriguez; (01:28:14) And Ramie has issues with the corona virus.