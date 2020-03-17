Reacting to the Stefon Diggs trade and all the QB news. CRAM Session.

With NFL Free Agency less than a day away now the boys are reacting to all the moves being rumored and the Vikings big trade they completed last night. We open today’s show with reactions to how the Stefon Diggs trade changes the Vikings (1:00). We close out Hour One taking some calls on the Stefon Diggs trade (48:00). Hour Two opens with the boys discussing all the QB moves that could be going down over the next couple days (58:00). To close out today’s show the boys read their first Post Diggs Mock and have a run through our weekly helping of CRAM Session (1:22:00).