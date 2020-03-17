Reacting to the Stefon Diggs trade. Bill Barnwell and former Bills WR Donald Jones on how the trade impacts the Vikings.

Matthew Coller is joined by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin and Bill Barnwell as well as former Bills WR Donald Jones to discuss the impact of the Stefon Diggs trade on the Vikings and their offseason plans. Coller and Cronin open the show going through the timeline of how we got to this point with Stefon Diggs (1:00). Bill Barnwell joins for the second segment of the first hour to chat about who won the Diggs trade (26:00). We open up the second hour of the show doing some Post Diggs Trade Draft Sims with Courtney R Draft Scout (53:00). Former Bills WR Donald Jones joins to talk about the Stefon Diggs trade and what it does for the Vikings and his new team the Bills (1:18:00).