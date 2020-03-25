Reacting to the Tajae Sharpe signing and an idea to change the NFL Draft.

Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels, Myron Medcal, and Steven Ruiz today to discuss the Tajae Sharpe signing, an idea to change the NFL Draft, and Cam Newton. Coller and Sage open the show discussing their thoughts on the Vikings signing former Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe (1:00). Coller and Sage then discuss Adam Schefter’s idea for the NFL Draft (27:00). Myron taps in for Sage to begin Hour Two to discuss five bold offseason takes he has (55:00). USA Today’s Steven Ruiz jumps in to close out today’s show to talk about Cam Newton leaving Carolina (1:19:00).