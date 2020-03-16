Reaction to the Kirk Cousins contract extension.

The legal tampering window has opened and Matthew Coller covers it all with Sage Rosenfels, Sam Monson, and Courtney Cronin on today’s show. We open the show with Coller and Sage reacting to the big new deal for Kirk Cousins (1:00) before discussing how locked in the Vikings are with the new deal (26:00). Sage jumps out for Hour Two and we start it joined by PFF’s Sam Monson to discuss the moves the Vikings made today (52:00). ESPN’s Courtney Cronin joins to close out the show with her thoughts on what the Vikings do now after all their moves today (1:17:00).