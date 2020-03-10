Reckless Trade Speculation. The case for and against a Dalvin Cook extension.

Ramie Makhlouf and Courtney Cronin fill in for a vacationing Matthew Coller and dive head first into Reckless Trade Speculation as well as discuss the latest in the CBA negotiations, Hot Routez, and a Dalvin Cook extension. Ramie and Courtney open the show reacting to ESPN’s Dianna Russini speculation on Get Up that the 49ers are waitng on Kirk Cousins to become available (1:00). We’re then joined by Brooke Pryor of ESPN’s NFL Nation to discuss the latest on the CBA talks (27:00). We start Hour Two with some blazing Hot Routez (51:00). Courtney and Ramie close out the show discussing the pros and cons of a Dalvin Cook extension (1:17:00).