Will the Twins pay off this bet with a World Series appearance? A trophy? Derek Wetmore and Judd Zulgad talk about the veteran qualities that they’ve brought into the clubhouse this year, and there’s no way that it’s by accident. Will it work?

Also, an update on the coronavirus as it continues to affect Major League Baseball and the Twins. Judd has the early speculation on what might happen to the Twins’ early-season series in 2020.