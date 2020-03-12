The impact the Coronavirus is having on the NFL’s offseason. PFF’s Eric Eager joins for Vikings Free Agency talk.

Matthew Coller is back and joined by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin today to discuss how the Coronavirus is effecting the NFL’s Offseason plans as well as what the Vikings should do in Free Agency. Coller and Courtney open the show discussing the impact of the Coronavirus on the NFL and then react to MLB postponing their season by two weeks (1:00). Pro Football Focus’ Eric Eager joins to talk about what the Vikings should do in Free Agency as well as who would be good trade candidates on the team (28:00). Hour Two of today’s show opens with Coller and Courtney discussing football related things you can watch on YouTube now with the rest of the leagues all postponed (55:00). We close out today’s show with more Draft Sims (1:23:00).