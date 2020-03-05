There’s no excuse for why the Gophers can’t move past the Badgers in football and basketball. Sage Football Wisdom. In Other News.

The boys are at full strength today to discuss Gophers hoops losing again, Sage Football Wisdom, and our weekly dose of In Other News. We open today’s show discussing why the Gophers can’t find a way to move past the Badgers in Basketball and Football and the how certain people in the Vikings organization view analytics (1:00). Sage Rosenfels jumps in for his weekly Sage Football Wisdom (30:00). The boys have some wild Tom Brady Reckless Speculation to start the second hour (58:00) before jumping into In Other News (1:18:00).