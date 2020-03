What part of the Twins entering 2020 are you the LEAST sure about? On this crossover, Derek Wetmore and Ramie Makhlouf go over Byron Buxton (off the board), the pitching, Eddie Rosario and Mitch Garver. It’s a great conversation about regression, confidence, and the state of a great ball club, on SKOR North Live [M-F, 12-2p on SKOR North].