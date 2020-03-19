Uncategorized

Vikings filling their needs, Jamison Hensley on Michael Pierce and WrestleMania’s weird plan

Ramie opens SKOR North Live with Judd Zulgad and asks how difficult it’s going to be for the Vikings to fill their biggest needs; (26:11) Jamison Hensley of ESPN Baltimore joins to talk what Michael Pierce brings to the Vikings; (39:30) Adam Silver with an update on the NBA; (52:43) Matthew Coller steps in to talk what the Vikings lost in Mackenzie Alexander and what they’ll gain with Michael Pierce; (01:15:09) Are we overrating what Tom Brady brings to Tampa Bay?; (01:32:00) And what the hell is Vince McMahon thinking?

