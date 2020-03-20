Uncategorized

Vikings offseason plans, athletes that were strange to see in other jerseys, Everson Griffen announces he’s leaving

Judd and Coller fill in for Ramie on SKOR North Live and Coller throws out a few different plans on sewing up the Vikings secondary; (10:00) Trying to map out what exactly the Vikings’ offseason plans are; (28:35) Athletes that were strange to see in other jerseys; (41:40) Why Matthew Coller is built for the quarantine; (52:13) Everson Griffen announces on his Instagram that he’s leaving the Vikings; (01:15:33) Coller asks Wetmore if baseball is going to be played; (01:25:33) Coller quizzes Wetmore and Declan on where NFL free agents landed; (01:39:00) And what’s the Vikings plan on defense?

