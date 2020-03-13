What do you want from sports media during this time?

Ramie and Coller open the show with overreaction from national pundits on the right and wrong courses to take when it comes to shutting down professional sports; (13:00) Ramie asks what do people want from sports media during this unique time; (28:53) Ramie and Coller take calls from listeners who want sports topics to be dumbed down; (49:30) #CollerRecall segment; (53:10) Derek Wetmore joins to talk future of the MLB; (01:12:45) Ramie has baseball questions for Wetmore: (01:20:20) Some breaking Vikings news comes across; (1:30:00) And Derek Goes to The Movies.