Where do the Vikings go after signing Michael Pierce? How do the Vikings fill their secondary holes?

Matthew Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin and Steve Palazzolo today to discuss the latest Vikings free agency moves and all the players leaving the Vikings in free agency. Coller and Cronin open the show talking about what’s next for the Vikings after they gave a nice chunk of money to Nose Tackle Michael Pierce (1:00). They then discuss whether there might a culture issue in the organization after all the defensive players have taken deals to go elsewhere (24:00). PFF’s Steve Palazzolo joins to start Hour Two to talk about teams paying and not paying Running Backs as well as where the Vikings should look next in Free Agency (52:00). We close out the show chatting about Free Agent QB’s as well as how different the Vikings would be without Dalvin Cook (1:19:00).