Ramie opens SKOR North Live with Phil Mackey breaking down the reported Kirk Cousins contract extension; (32:05) Is the NFL doing the right thing keeping the league year open?; (45:30) When will the NBA resume play?; (53:00) Matthew Coller joins for his thoughts on the Cousins extension; (01:15:20) Choose your own adventure paths for the Vikings plus some breaking NFL moves; (01:29:15) And a Stefon Diggs tweet update!