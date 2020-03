Ramie and Coller react to the Vikings trading Stefon Diggs and if it’s the right or wrong move for the franchise; (22:30) What’s next for Tom Brady after he announced he’s leaving New England; (45:05) A new trend in the sports world that’s irking Ramie; (52:05) What to make of Cousins getting an extension on the same day Diggs got traded, plus other NFL news; (01:15:50) Biggest surprises in the NFL free agency window; (01:31:10) Ramie remembers a hilarious time Skip Bayless was exposed.