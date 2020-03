Ramie, Phil and Declan launch a new segment on SKOR North Live where they recap every WrestleMania starting with WrestleMania 1; (28:43) What are we watching during the quarantine?; (45:00) Ramie asks Phil and Declan how they’re doing personally during these times; (53:00) Matthew Coller joins to talk NFL headlines including Brady leaving the Patriots; (01:19:07) Sam Monson from ProFootballFocus joins to talk Vikings; (01:31:35) And Coller’s updated quarantined life.