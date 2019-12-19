Loons release schedule: Notable games, quick thoughts on MNUFC 2020 schedule

There’s now just 73 days until Minnesota United kick off their 2020 campaign. The Loons will be looking to build off a 2019 season that saw them open Allianz Field, a year in which they never dropped below the playoff line and hosted a playoff game.

In other words, a lot to live up to for Adrian Heath and his side in their fourth year in MLS. And now we know what the 2020 campaign will look like with today’s schedule release.

Notable Games (All times Central)

Season Opener – March 1st @ Portland Timbers. 6:30pm on FS1 & SKOR North

Home Opener – March 15th v New York Red Bulls. 6pm on FS1 & SKOR North

First Game Against Team Beckham – May 16th @ Inter Miami. 7pm on FSN & SKOR North

First Game Against Nashville SC – June 13th v Nashville SC. 7pm on FSN & SKOR North

Defending Champs Come to Town – August 16th v Seattle Sounders. 6pm on FS1 & SKOR North

The Return of Francisco Calvo – August 22nd v Chicago Fire. 7pm on FSN & SKOR North

The Return of Christian Ramirez & Darwin Quintero – October 4th v Houston Dynamo. 3:30pm on FSN & SKOR North.

All games can be heard here on SKOR North. For ticket info visit mnufc.com.

A couple quick notes as we look at the schedule…

MLS introduced team Nos. 25 and 26, with David Beckham’s long-awaited Inter Miami joining the Eastern Conference and Nashville SC joining the Western Conference. The Wilfs, owners of the Minnesota Vikings, own a minority stake in Nashville SC and attempted to obtain the rights for the Minnesota MLS club back in 2016. But MLS chose the group headed by Dr. Bill McGuire, which ran the existing Minnesota United, then playing in the NASL.

The two additional teams mean each conference has 13 teams and for the first time in league history not every team will play each other. Due to their only being 34 games in the regular season each team will play a home-and-home against the other 12 teams in their conference for a total of 24 games and the remaining 10 games will be played against the other conference splitting five at home and five on the road. The Eastern Conference teams the Loons will not play this season are NYCFC, Philadelphia Union, and Toronto FC meaning they miss out on playing the First, Third, and Fourth place teams, respectively, from last year’s Eastern Conference.

Just like last season Minnesota United will have seven games on National Television with five on FS1 (3/1 @ Portland, 3/15 v NYRB, 5/31 @LA Galaxy, 7/5 @ Seattle, 8/16 v Seattle) and one each on ABC (8/9 v Atlanta United) and ESPN (7/12 v LAFC).

Minnesota will not have to play during either of the FIFA International Windows as they’ll have two week breaks from March 22-April 3 and August 30-September 12.

Unlike last season which opened with the first five games on the road the Loons’ longest stretch without a home game will be three games in late June over a stretch of ten days (6/17 @ LAFC, 6/20 @ Dallas, 6/27 @ DC United). The club open up the 2020 season with five of the first eight at home including a four games in a row at Allianz Field (3/15 v NYRB, 3/21 v Montreal, 4/4 v San Jose, 4/11 v LA Galaxy).

It was previously announced that the club would open the season up on March 1st at Portland Timbers with the first home game coming on March 15th against the New York Red Bulls, both on FS1. Now we know that for the first time in MLS the Loons will close out the regular season at home hosting the Houston Dynamo on October 4th in what could be the first time former Loons Christian Ramirez and Darwin Quintero come back to Minnesota for the first time since being traded in 2018 (Ramirez) and this offseason (Quintero).

The busiest stretch of games looks to be a stretch of five games in 15-days from May 9th– May 23rd when the Loons will play four MLS games (5/9 @Orlando, 5/13 v RSL, 5/16 @Miami, 5/23 v Portland) and their first US Open Cup game of the year (5/19 or 5/20).

Minnesota United qualified for the second edition of the Leagues Cup which expanded this year from eight teams in its inaugural competition to now 16-teams. Minnesota were one of eight MLS clubs to qualify and they’ll play a yet to be announced group of eight teams from Mexico’s Liga MX. Last year the competition was played on July 23/24 (Quarterfinals), August 20th (Semifinals), and September 18th (Final).

Minnesota’s 2020 schedule features five midweek games (all on Wednesday), 19 Saturday games, and 10 Sunday games. Only two of those Sunday games look to be on what would generally be considered an NFL Sunday (9/13 @Vancouver and 10/4 v Houston).

July features what could be the toughest stretch of fixtures. The month starts off against last year’s worst team in the Western Conference the Vancouver Whitecaps on July 1st but quickly becomes tougher as the Loons head out to the home of the defending MLS Cup Champs the Seattle Sounders on July 5th on national television. Only a week later, July 12th, the Loons are back home hosting last year’s Supporters Shield winner LAFC, on national television as well. That’s followed up by a visit from a Sporting KC (7/18) that looks to bounce back after a rare down year and with Liga MX’s Golden Boot winner leading the attack. July ends with a trip out to Utah to take on Real Salt Lake (7/25) in one of the most notoriously difficult places to play in MLS.

Where July looks pretty difficult the end of the season looks noticeable less difficult, especially to how the Loons schedule ended last season. Last year ended with Minnesota playing four of their last five games against team that made the playoffs. This season five of their last six games will feature teams that missed the playoffs last season.

The last six games of the season feature three home games (8/22 v Chicago, 9/19 v New England, 10/4 v Houston) and three road games (8/29 @ Colorado, 9/13 @ Vancouver, 9/26 @ Cincinnati). Of those teams only New England made the playoffs, and that was as the seven seed in the East. New England and Colorado look to be the toughest of the tests, right now, heading into that final stretch as Chicago still doesn’t have a GM or Head Coach, Cincinnati let in the most goals in league history last season, we don’t really know what Houston will be with their new coach, and Vancouver finished last in the West last season.