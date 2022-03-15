Veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks agrees to two-year contract with Vikings

The Vikings added another piece to their defense on Tuesday, agreeing to terms with linebacker Jordan Hicks on the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period. Hicks’ reported two-year, $12 million deal can’t be signed until the league year opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The Vikings have now agreed to deals with two defensive players in the past two days. Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips agreed to reported a three-year deal worth up to $19.5 million on Monday.
The #Vikings have agreed to terms with LB Jordan Hicks.
📰: https://t.co/1uDkSkaeOo pic.twitter.com/0d5WjoCFaa
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 15, 2022
Hicks was a middle linebacker in the Arizona Cardinals’ 3-4 defense and now will make the move into the Vikings’ new 3-4 look in 2022. Eric Kendricks has been the Vikings’ middle linebacker in their 4-3 defense, something the team will continue use at times under new coordinator Ed Donatell.
Hicks, who will turn 30 on June 27, was a third-round pick by Philadelphia in 2015 and played his first four seasons with the Eagles. He spent the past three seasons with the Cardinals and did not miss a game. He has started 51 consecutive games, the third-longest active streak among NFL linebackers.
Hicks had 116 tackles, five quarterback hits and a career-high four sacks last season, despite the fact the Cardinals drafted Zaven Collins in the first round of the 2021 draft and Hicks was allowed to seek a trade last summer. That didn’t happen and Hicks was named a captain and still played a significant role for the Cardinals.
Hicks was waived by Arizona this month, saving the team $6.5 million again the salary cap. He had been set to count $9.5 million against the cap.