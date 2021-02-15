Veteran starter Matt Shoemaker agrees to one-year deal with Twins

Aug 4, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker (34) on the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins agreed with righthanded starter Matt Shoemaker on a one-year, $2 million deal on Monday, MLB sources told Darren Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV.

Shoemaker, 34, spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays after five-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Shoemaker went 16-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 27 games and 20 starts in his first full year with the Angels in 2014. In 2020, he went 0-1 with a 4.71 ERA in six starts with Toronto.

Shoemaker signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Blue Jays in December 2018, but after starting 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA in five starts, he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during a rundown play against Oakland and missed the rest of the season.

Shoemaker has a career record of 43-33 with a 3.86 ERA in 112 games and 104 starts.

Twins pitchers and catchers are set to report to spring training on Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla. The Twins’ expected rotation will include Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios, Michael Pineda and J.A. Happ. The battle for the fifth starter figures to be between Shoemaker, Randy Dobnak and Devin Smeltzer.