EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings’ run-pass ratio seemed to drive head coach Mike Zimmer crazy throughout the 2018 season.

The Vikings’ head coach first commented on running more in a win against the Jets and then showed his frustration again following a loss to the Chicago Bears that put then-offensive coordinator John DeFilippo in the spotlight.

“I do think there’s times we need to stick with it a little bit more,” Zimmer said after the 25-20 loss toe Chicago. “You’ve got to keep at it.”

But two weeks later against the Patriots, his team went away from the ground game again despite Dalvin Cook gaining 84 yards on nine carries.

When Zimmer replaced DeFilippo with interim OC Kevin Stefanski, they got back to rushing with 383 yards over the final three games. The Vikings still finished with the fourth highest pass play percentage in the NFL.

Now the question is: how much should the Vikings want to run the ball under Stefanski?

“I want to be able to run the football and play action pass because I think that is the most effective way to affect a defense,” Zimmer said at his season-ending press conference.

“I think what Coach Zim talked about was balance and that’s going to be what we want to do moving forward,” Stefanski said on Friday. “We just don’t want to be predictable. I can’t tell you that we’re always going to run it or we’re always going to pass it. We’re going to try to be balanced and not be predictable. ”

Before we can give a definitive answer to the question, we have to contextualize team’s lack of rushing attack in 2018.

First there’s the fact that the Vikings were routinely losing in the fourth quarter, taking away their ability to hand off. When they ranked seventh in total rushing yards in 2017, Minnesota was winning a lot more often late in games.

Total plays ahead in 4th Q: 154

Plays when behind in 4th Q: 177

2017 plays ahead in 4th Q: 240

2017 plays when behind in 4th Q: 60

If we take away the poise and try to get a better idea of how the team called plays when score was not a factor, it’s clear the Vikings ran a lot more than it seemed.

Take away the situations where teams are forced to pass — third downs, blowouts and the fourth quarter — by looking at first and second down in one-score games in the first three quarters (got all that?), we see the Vikings pass 224 times and run 179 times (55.5 percent).

The league average is a 52% pass rate in those situations, but one team severely swung the average. Seattle rushed 285 times and only passed on 172 such plays. Here’s how the divisional playoff teams balanced their offenses in neutral situations:

Dallas – 52.3%

Los Angeles Rams – 54.9%

New England – 55.3%

New Orleans – 53.4%

Philadelphia – 59.7%

Indianapolis – 59.7%

Los Angeles Chargers – 53.8%

Kansas City Chiefs – 62.8%

When you take away situations that would force the Vikings to pass, they were just as balanced as any of the final eight teams.

You might think the Vikings simply need to be more effective when running in neutral situations, but in our aforementioned situations, they were 15th in yards per run play at 4.7 yards per carry. Cook ran 79 times for 433 yards (5.5 yards per carry) in such spots.

If Zimmer wants to swing the tide toward running even more a la Seattle, he might want to reconsider.

A study by the website FiveThirtyEight found Seattle was hurting its chances by running on first and second down.

Author Josh Hermsmeyer wrote:

Over the course of the 2018 season, there was no three-play sequence that Seattle favored more than rush-rush-pass. The Seahawks called rush-rush-pass 26 percent of the time, a rate 10 percentage points higher than league average. Yet despite the high frequency with which Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer used the pattern, they were not successful with it. Just 41.2 percent of their rush-rush-pass sequences ended in success. Meanwhile, on three-play sequences where the Seahawks started with a pass and mixed in a run afterward, they were successful 88.9 percent of the time (pass-rush-rush), 71.4 percent of the time (pass-pass-rush) and 50 percent (pass-rush-pass) of the time.

Another surprising finding in terms of the Vikings’ balance: They were 11th in rush-rush-pass sequences and had success 41.9 percent of the time — higher than Seattle. The NFL’s best offense in Kansas City used run-run pass on nine percent of three-play sequences. Philadelphia was tied with KC for lowest in the NFL.

When we put together the pieces, the biggest reason the Vikings’ offense finished 20th in scoring was not the lack of balance and attempting to run more could result in the Vikings hurting themselves if they try too hard to rush the football.

The biggest reason they struggled to get ahead in games (and thus run the ball more in the fourth quarter) was that Minnesota ranked 22nd in passing Expected Points Added (a stat that compares yards gained vs. situation) and last in yards per pass completion.

Entering the divisional round of the playoffs, we notice seven of the top 10 passing teams in EPA are still playing. The Dallas Cowboys are the only team that didn’t rank in the top half of the league in passing EPA to advance.

If Zimmer’s goal is to get the ball in the hands of Cook more often, passing him the ball more could be a better way. He averaged 6.2 yards per target (as opposed to 4.7 per rush) in all situations, but was only targeted 49 times in 11 games. Four running backs had more than 100 targets and 11 backs cleared 75 targets. Cook has the receiving talent to be in that category in 2019.

And as far as the play-action goes, the Vikings should increase play-action plays regardless of run success. In 2016, Sam Bradford had a 110.2 rating on play-action throws (per Pro Football Focus) despite ranking 32nd in the NFL in rushing.

The bottom line isn’t that the Vikings should eliminate rushing from their attack. It’s that they shouldn’t overcompensate.

Whether the Vikings put up better total yards and attempts next year will ultimately rest on improving their inefficient passing game that got them behind in games. That will be Stefanski’s biggest challenge.