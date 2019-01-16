Report: Changes on Vikings’ coaching staff continue with Darrell Hazell’s departure

The changes on the Vikings’ coaching staff continue.

The latest departure will be wide receivers coach Darrell Hazell, whose contract expired after this season. Hazell, 54, joined the Vikings in 2017 after being fired as Purdue’s head coaching during the 2016 season. Hazell had taken over the Boilermakers in 2013.

Last week, the Vikings named Kevin Stefanski as their offensive coordinator. Stefanski served as the Vikings’ interim offensive coordinator for the final three games of the season after John DeFilippo was fired following a loss in Seattle.

On Monday, the Vikings hired longtime NFL head coach and coordinator Gary Kubiak as assistant head coach and offensive advisor. Kubiak’s son, Klint, was named the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach and Brian Pariani, a longtime assistant under Kubiak, was named tight ends coach.

The Star Tribune reported the Vikings are targeting Rick Dennison to become offensive line coach. Dennison also previously was an assistant under Kubiak. It’s uncertain whether Clancy Barone, who coached the offensive line this season, or Todd Downing, who coached tight ends, will return.

The Vikings continue to look for a special teams coordinator after Mike Priefer declined a new contract from the team last week so he could take the same job with the Cleveland Browns.