Report: Vikings to hire Dolphins assistant as new special teams coach

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly hire Marwan Maalouf as their new special teams coordinator, according to Alex Marvez of XM Radio. Former special teams coach Mike Priefer left this offseason to take a job with the Cleveland Browns.

Maalouf began his career in 2004 as a special teams quality control coach for the Cleveland Browns and then spent 2008-2011 with the Baltimore Ravens. He has worked for the Dolphins since 2013 in an assistant role. Pro Football Focus ranked Miami’s special teams 11th in the NFL. this season.