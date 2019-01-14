The Minnesota Vikings are adding a highly-accomplished offensive mind to their staff.

The team announced Monday night that it had hired former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak as an offensive advisor and assistant head coach. Kubiak’s son, Klint, was named the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach and Brian Pariani the tight ends coach. The Star Tribune reported that the Vikings are targeting Rick Dennison to become their offensive line coach. Dennison, 60, and Pariani, 53, previously have worked with Gary Kubiak.

The Vikings named Kevin Stefanski as their offensive coordinator last week. Stefanski spent most of last season as the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach before becoming interim offensive coordinator late in the season after John DeFilippo was fired.

But it’s clear now Stefanski will have plenty of help as they look to improve on an offense that finished 20th in total yards this season and 19th in scoring with an average of 22.5 points per game.

Gary Kubiak, who spent the past two seasons as a senior personnel advisor for the Denver Broncos, has 24 years of coaching experience in the NFL, including 10 as a head coach. Kubiak spent nine seasons as a backup quarterback with the Broncos from 1983 to ’91, was the team’s offensive coordinator from 1995 to 2005 and also was Denver’s head coach in 2015 and 2016.

Kubiak guided the Broncos to a Super Bowl title in 2015 but stepped down after the following season because of health-related reasons. Kubiak, who also coached the Houston Texans from 2006 to 2013, had an 82-75 regular-season record and 5-2 mark in the playoffs.

Kubiak had been expected to return as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator next season under new coach Vic Fangio, but the Star Tribune reported the agreement fell apart over philosophical differences and Kubiak’s desire to rehire Dennison and Pariani. The Jacksonville Jaguars were reportedly interested in hiring Kubiak as their offensive coordinator.

Klint Kubiak will be making a return to the Vikings after having served on the team’s coaching staff as a quality control coach and assistant wide receivers coach in 2013 and 2014. Stefanski was a position coach for the Vikings at the time so the two are familiar with each other. Klint Kubiak had spent the past three years as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach for the Broncos. Kubiak left the Vikings to become the wide receivers coach at the University of Kansas in 2015.

Pariani has more than 20 years of experience as a tight ends coach. He worked alongside Gary Kubiak from 1994 to 2016, with the exception of 2005 when he was at Syracuse University.

The moves leave it uncertain what will happen with assistant coaches Clancy Barone and Todd Downing. Barone was Gary Kubiak’s offensive line coach in 2015 and 2016 in Denver. Barone coached Vikings tight ends in 2017 and then became co-offensive line coach this season after Tony Sparano passed away just before training camp.

Downing, an Eden Prairie native who got his start in the NFL working for the Vikings in 2001, joined the team as a senior offensive assistant last offseason after DeFilippo was hired but became tight ends coach when Barone shifted to the offensive line.