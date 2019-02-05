5 things to look for during NFL Combine week

It’s that time again. From February 26 through March 3, the NFL world will be on hand at the NFL Scouting Combine. The event has turned into a mix between a sneak peak at the top prospects for the NFL Draft and a league-wide conference of sorts. With media from around the league on hand, the Combine has generally been a time for news and rumors to surface.

With that said, here are five things we will be watching closely in Indy:

Quarterbacks

Even if the Minnesota Vikings’ chances of drafting Kyler Murray are low, he’s still going to be worth watching. In the past we have seen quarterbacks like Teddy Bridgewater and Lamar Jackson have their draft stocks fall during the offseason and teams who otherwise weren’t expected to take a quarterback ended up with one falling in their lap.

Murray’s incredible season at Oklahoma made him a top prospect, but there are questions that must be answered in Indy. Is he fully committed to football or would he consider going back to baseball (he was Oakland’s first-round pick) if things don’t go his way? How will his height impact his performance at the next level? Is he up to date on NFL offenses? Is he as quick and explosive as he appeared in college?

Murray will have the most intrigue in Indy, but he’s far from the only fascinating QB.

Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins is expected to be the top selected quarterback while Drew Lock of Missouri could wow scouts with his arm talent.

The Vikings do not have a solution at backup QB currently. That might be addressed in free agency — the favorite for the position is still Trevor Siemian — but they could look in the second and third rounds at QBs who fall. With Kirk Cousins’ contract set to run out after the 2020 season, developing the next quarterback may be a priority. Prospects like Will Grier (West Virginia), Ryan Finley (NC State), Clayton Thorson (Northwestern) and Gardner Minshew (Washington State) will have a chance to draw more interest during Combine week.

Offensive/defensive linemen

The Vikings have serious needs both on the offensive line and defensive line (if they lose Sheldon Richardson or move on from Everson Griffen). Turns out this is a strong draft for both positions. Early mock drafts have the Vikings looking at tackles like Jawann Taylor (Florida), Dalton Risner (Kansas State), Cody Ford (Oklahoma), Greg Little (Mississippi) and Andre Dillard (Washington State). At the Combine, we will be paying close attention to Jonah Williams of Alabama. He’s been a projected top pick but some have suggested he could end up as a guard instead of tackle and drop in the draft.

Would the Vikings pick a tackle and move Riley Reiff inside? Or could they wait and take a guard in the second round? Some mocks do not have a single guard in the first round.

There’s a chance that there will simply be too much talent on the D-line for Minnesota to pass at No. 18. Houston’s Ed Oliver is the most intriguing player up front. While he lacks size, Oliver has the explosiveness to be a star. Clemson’s star DT Christian Wilkins has also been mocked in the middle of the first round.

Antonio Brown rumors

Similar to Murray, the odds that the Vikings will be in the race for Brown are not particularly high, but his situation could swing the power balance in the NFC and/or NFC North. The Steelers say that several teams have expressed interest thus far. They have also said that he will not be traded within the AFC North or to the New England Patriots. That leaves a fair chance he ends up on a team that’s competing with the Vikings for playoff position. Can the Steelers drum up his value by getting more clubs to make offers? Or will the price remain low for Brown? His landing place will impact the draft as well. Whichever team lands Brown will be out of the mix for top receiver prospects.

Franchise tags

Teams have until March 5 to franchise tag players. There are a number of huge names who could end up being franchise tagged and those discussions will be ongoing during the Combine. For the Vikings, linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson are at the top of the list of players who could be tagged. Around the league, Kansas City’s Dee Ford, Seattle’s Frank Clark, Houston’s Jadaveon Clowney, Baltimore’s CJ Mosley and New York’s Landon Collins are among the names who may be taken off the market before free agency begins.

If the Vikings make the decision not to franchise tag either player, their need for linebacker and DT goes up immensely. It would be difficult to address both positions in free agency with similar talents to Barr and Richardson, so the first round would suddenly be in play for either spot.

Spielman/Zimmer’s press conferences

In the past, GM Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer’s media sessions have proven to be worth paying attention. Last year Zimmer went in-depth on the team’s difficult decision at quarterback and his decision to keep Kevin Stefanski (now the OC) on staff as opposed to letting him interview for a job with the New York Giants.

This year the biggest questions will surround the Vikings managing cap space around Kirk Cousins’ contract. How will they rebuild the offensive line? Can they find more weapons for Cousins without sacrificing pieces on the defensive side? Are restructures and trades in play? What does Zimmer want to see out of his offense with Gary Kubiak in the mix.

Without a doubt, the Vikings enter the week as one of the most interesting teams.