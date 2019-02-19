Adam Thielen’s agent: “We’re all hopeful a contract extension will get done”

Adam Thielen’s agent said Tuesday he’s hopeful the wide receiver will be rewarded with a contract extension after the veteran was named to the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive season.

Thielen has outperformed the four-year, $19.2 million deal ($9.646 million in guarantees) that he signed before the 2017 season. He made a base salary of $3.85 million in 2018 and is due to make $5.85 million in base salary in 2019. Thielen, who will turn 29 on Aug. 22, finished tied for fourth in the NFL last season with 113 receptions for 1,373 yards (ninth in the league) and nine touchdowns (tied for 10th in the league).

“I think everyone knows that Adam deserves a new contract,” Thielen’s agent, Blake Baratz, said on “Purple Daily” on Tuesday on SKOR North on 1500. “It’s not as simple as just doing a high-level extension in a vacuum. There’s other pieces and the Vikings have done a phenomenal job of managing their salary cap. Rob Brzezinski (the Vikings’ executive vice president of football operations) is one of the best in the game at what he does. It’s not just, ‘How do we reward Adam Thielen?’ It’s, ‘How do we put our 53-man roster together that also allows for us to have continued success into the future?’

“I understand that. I have a job to do and Rob and Rick (Spielman, the Vikings’ general manager) and the Vikings have a job to do and we respect what each other does. It doesn’t mean we always have to agree. … I have a lot of respect for those guys. They have built an unbelievable organization. They’ve built a really, really good locker room, which I don’t think people realize. That’s not the case everywhere.”

In his negotiations with the Vikings, Baratz is certain to point to the fact the team rewarded wide receiver Stefon Diggs last offseason with a five-year contract extension worth $72 million with $40 million in guarantees. Diggs, a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2015, was originally signed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract in May of that year.

“This team has a lot of really good things in place for it,” Baratz said. “I know they want to take care of Adam and I know they want Adam there and I know they want to reward Adam. What exactly that looks like, and when that happens, I can’t speak to yet. But I’m cautiously optimistic that everyone will come around and do the right thing. No one is being greedy, everyone understands the situation and it’s really in their court.

“He has a couple years left on his deal, but he’s earned a significant pay raise. Not to mention what he’s done on the field, he might be one of the best people in the entire National Football League. He represents the city and the organization and the state and, frankly, the entire region unbelievably. So if it was just me sitting in Rick’s chair or Zygi (Wilf) or Mark (Wilf’s) chair, or Rob Brzezinski’s chair, it would be easy to write the check to him. But I understand it doesn’t happen in a vacuum. So we’re all hopeful that it will get done. That’s all that I can say.”