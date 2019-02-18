Debating whether the Vikings should chase Antonio Brown

Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes caused a stir last week when he welcomed Antonio Brown to Minnesota in a tweet. This caused some to wonder if the Vikings had obtained the disgruntled wide receiver from the Pittsburgh Steelers, although it turned out that Brown was simply visiting the Twin Cities. Still we want to look into the idea, so Vikings reporter Matthew Coller and host Judd Zulgad went through the pros and cons…

Matthew: Three words for you, Judd: Moss. Carter. Reed.

I understand everyone’s focus is on the Vikings rebuilding the offensive line, but opportunities to put together an unstoppable group of receivers just don’t come along every day. Here’s where the case for the Vikings chasing AB starts for me: In 2016 Kirk Cousins had his best year by traditional statistics and by Pro Football Focus grade. He led an offense that ranked sixth in Scoring Percentage (the Vikings ranked 25th this year). Yes, he had a good offensive line, but he also had endless weapons. DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon both cleared 1,000 yards, Jamison Crowder and Josh Reed added more than 65 catches and Vernon Davis and Chris Thompson cleared 40 catches.

The Vikings don’t have anything like that. Cousins threw to whichever receiver was his first read and often times that was Laquon Treadwell. Now imagine that either Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen or Antonio Brown had been in those shoes on fourth down against the Saints or Patriots instead of Treadwell. We might be talking about a different season.

It’s risky. Signing an $84 million QB was risky. Drafting Randy Moss was risky. The Rams trading for Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib was risky. If this team wants to get into the rare air of the league’s great offenses, they have to do everything possible to get there.

Judd:Let’s start with the three names you brought up: Moss, Carter, Reed….

In 1998, Carter was targeted 125 times and caught 78 passes; Moss was targeted 124 times and caught 69 passes; and Reed was targeted 68 times and caught 34 passes.

So while adding Brown to a depth chart that already includes Diggs and Thielen sounds great in a “fantasy football” world, my question is who takes the Reed role and allows himself to be short changed? Diggs and Thielen are low maintenance wide receivers, but nobody is that low maintenance. And we know that Brown isn’t about to sacrifice his statistics in the name of the team.

Also, how do you think it’s going to fly the first time Cousins starts gesticulating to Brown on the sideline, like he did with Thielen in the regular-season finale? Even Thielen looked like he wanted to take a shot at Cousins and that is a guy who was raised to be Minnesota nice.

Financially, I also don’t see how it works. Brown is in the midst of a four-year contract and his salary-cap hit for 2019 will be $22.165 million. Diggs signed a five-year, $72 million contract last summer that will carry a cap hit of $12.5 million next season. We all agree that Thielen is grossly underpaid — he’s entering the third season of a three-year, $19.2 million contract — and he’s almost certain to get a new and far richer deal this offseason.

So as fun as it might be to have Brown do you really want to invest that much money in three players at the same position, including one who is certain to get short changed?

And I’m not done!

While I believe that Cousins needs to be more than a box score quarterback in 2019, we have to remember that he was signed over Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater because the Vikings saw him as the best option to lead an offense on a team that is built on defense. The Vikings need Cousins to be efficient, they need him to be smart with the ball and they need him to avoid dumb turnovers and make plays. But they don’t need him to be Tom Brady, Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, when he’s at his best.

He simply isn’t capable of that and never will be. He is NOT a top 10 quarterback in the NFL. Last March, he was, in the Vikings’ minds, the best option to play quarterback for them and so they overpaid to get him. He still joined a team that will be focused on defense as long as Mike Zimmer is head coach.

The Vikings need to improve their offense — and, yes, as much as you hate talking about it, they need to improve their offensive line — but they don’t need to dedicate $50.2 million in combined cap space to Cousins and Brown in 2019. If Cousins really needs that many top-notch options at receiver — they must improve on Treadwell — he was a horrible signing and somebody, or a few people, will lose their jobs because of it.

Matthew: You’re not supposed to get this upset unless we’re talking hockey, Judd.

Let me address point by point. In 1998, Randall Cunningham only threw 425 passes. Cousins threw over 600 last year. The league has changed.

Do you how that Antonio Brown is all about statistics? From everything he’s said and done, the issue seems to be with Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin. Here’s the reality about Roethlisberger: He doesn’t seem like the easiest guy in the world to get along with. Brown has every stat known to man and a boatload of cash already in his pocket. Are we sure he doesn’t want to create the next Art Monk, Gary Clark and Rickey Sanders? Or Issac Bruce, Torry Holt, Rickey Proehl? How about the year Brett Perriman, Johnnie Morton and Herman Moore combined for 275 catches? That seemed to work out OK.

There has been some debate over how much AB would actually cost the team he’s traded to. CBS’s former agent Joel Corry wrote that the Steelers will have to eat some of the money and it will be around $15 million. Would that be easy to handle? Of course not. They would have to make sacrifices in other areas. But it’s going to cost them big money to do anything. Does Sheldon Richardson come cheap? Anthony Barr? How about signing an offensive lineman? Center Matt Paradis could make $10 million per year. That’s why Tampa Bay’s Ryan Jensen got. Yes. Ryan. Jensen. San Francisco paid $9.5 to Weston Richburg.

Do people think Mike Zimmer doesn’t want a great passing game? This is the guy who endlessly praises Rodgers and Brees and talks about how difficult they are to match up against. He only wanted to run the ball last year to set up more passing. He repeatedly said getting more play-action opportunities was his goal. Zimmer isn’t turning down great talent.

Here’s my bottom line, Judd: Desperate times, desperate measures. The Vikings built this thing over a five year period with the goal of reaching the Super Bowl. Getting another Kendall Wright as the No. 3 wide receiver isn’t going to cut it. Bringing back Treadwell as the No. 3 isn’t going to give Kirk Cousins an option when Diggs or Thielen are double covered (remember how it looked when Diggs got hurt?).

There’s no doubt the Vikings should keep building the O-line. They should draft multiple players there. But if they have a chance to trade a player and a pick to get one of the three best receivers in the league, they should go for it. And if it blows up, well, at least tried everything possible to help your QB. This team scored more than 100 fewer points than three of the four championship teams. How else are they making that up?

Judd: This has been a spirited debate but in the end, if you were my general manager, I would have no choice but to fire you.

Matthew: Coming from you, that’s a compliment!