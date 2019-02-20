How much would a star No.3 receiver impact the Vikings’ offense?

As we count down the days until the beginning of NFL free agency, the Minnesota Vikings will be assessing their biggest needs and deciding where they want to invest cap space. Offensive line will certainly be a focus for the Vikings after ranking 27th by Pro Football Focus metrics in pass protection. But adding a No.3 receiver behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs may be key to unlocking the passing offense.

In 2018, the Vikings’ passing game was nowhere near the NFL’s best. Kirk Cousins may have cleared 4,000 yards, but Minnesota ranked 22nd in Expected Points Added, right behind the San Francisco 49ers.

What EPA tells us is how a team performed versus situation. For example, say the Vikings had third-and-6 from the 50-yard line. A 20-yard pass would create above expected results, a six-yard pass might create expected results and a 6-yard loss would have below expected results. One reason for using EPA is that it gives us the clearest picture of the passing offense’s efficiency and ability to step up when needed most.

The Vikings’ results in this category match up pretty well with the eye test. We routinely saw them come up short in key spots.

How much exactly did that hurt the team’s scoring output? Pro-Football Reference’s EPA model credits the Vikings for plus-52.7 Expected Points Added. The top team was Kansas City at plus-266.7 and 12 teams were over 100 EPA. The takeaway here is simple: In order to compete with the best teams in the NFL in 2019, the Vikings’ passing game needs to take leaps, not steps, forward.

There is no question that improved pass protection will help. There is also likely a ceiling on how much better that protection can get just like there is a ceiling on the level of quarterback play that can be expected.

However, when Washington had DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon, Jamison Crowder, Josh Reed and Vernon Davis in 2016, they ranked fifth in passing EPA with Kirk Cousins.

Here’s how Cousins performed when targeted each of his receivers that year (per Pro Football Focus):

— Garcon: 110 targets, 102.9 rating

— Crowder: 92 targets, 112.9 rating

— Jackson: 89 targets, 107.2 rating

Now compare that to the 2018 Vikings receivers.

— Thielen: 149 targets, 115.4 rating

— Diggs: 141 targets, 107.9 rating

— Treadwell: 47 targets, 80.3 rating

The difference in performance by the No. 3 receiver stands way out. Treadwell only gained 8.6 yards per reception and have five drops, the same number as Thielen in over 100 more targets.

On two occasions — once against New Orleans and the other New England — Cousins targeted Treadwell on vital fourth down plays with no success.

On even more occasions, he wasn’t even a consideration in important spots and opponents knew that.

Take for example the Vikings’ loss to the Patriots. Below on third-and-long early in the game, the Pats simply took their two safeties and lined them up over Diggs and Thielen. Both were double teamed. They left Treadwell alone one-on-one, but he couldn’t create separation. Defenses also realize tight end Kyle Rudolph isn’t a third-and-long option so long as the Vikings can’t hold on the O-line. The result was an incomplete pass.

Later in the game, the Vikings had third down just outside of the red zone. The Vikings attempt to line up Diggs and Thielen on the same side of the field. New England responds with one DB on each side of him and man-to-man coverage with Stephon Gilmore, one of the league’s elite corners. This time Aldrick Robinson is left one-on-one as well as Rudolph.

As you can see below, Thielen is doubled while Diggs runs underneath with Gilmore close behind. The safety has his eyes on Diggs in case he attacks that side of the field. Cousins throws the ball up to Robinson, who does not bring the ball in.

It became apparent throughout the second half of the year that the Vikings had no answer.

“I think for the most part, third downs, we’re getting a lot of double coverage, both of us,” Thielen said. “Some games, on first and second downs, as well. It’s a little bit different than what we got early in the season, obviously. But at the same time, that’s what we expected to get and what we’ve gotten.”

Per Pro-Football Reference, the Vikings were 26th in yards per play on third downs with more than six yards to go.

How did teams with three options at receiver perform?

Last season five teams targeted three different receivers at least 70 times. Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Bucs.

The Cowboys saw the benefits of adding a star receiver when they brought in Amari Cooper in a trade from Oakland. Cooper caught 66 passes on 90 targets for a 121.3 rating. Of course, he was quickly the No. 1 receiver rather than the No. 3, but he pushed Cole Beasley down the depth chart. Beasley finished the year with a 110.2 rating when targeted.

Several other teams were close to making the list. The Rams’ No. 3 receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a season-ending injury midway through the year. It made a big difference in Jared Goff’s effectiveness. When throwing in Kupp’s direction, Goff managed an incredible 145.9 rating (40-for-49 with 566 yards, six touchdowns). Josh Reynolds, on the other hand, only put together an 80.6 rating when targeted (37-for-67, five touchdowns, four interceptions).

Philadelphia added Golden Tate at the trade deadline and threw in his direction 56 times in 10 games. The Patriots traded for Josh Gordon and threw to him 64 times in 11 games.

Last offseason a number of teams made a concerted effort to fill the No. 3 position. Here are some of the success stories of receivers who were either signed in free agency or drafted to be the third option in the team’s receiving corps:

Atlanta Falcons, Calvin Ridley

Targets: 91

QB rating when targeted: 125.8

Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu weren’t enough for the Falcons. They picked Ridley in the draft and he made a huge impact right away.

Kansas City Chiefs, Sammy Watkins

Targets: 69

QB rating when targeted: 118.9

You might say the Chiefs overpaid for Watkins, but when the Pats shut down Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in the AFC Championship game, he gained 114 yards on eight targets.

Chicago Bears, Anthony Miller

Targets: 59

QB rating when targeted: 117.7

The Bears spread the ball all over the field. Miller wasn’t targeted as much as many other No. 3s, but when he was, Mitch Trubisky had a lot of success.

New England Patriots, Josh Gordon

Targets: 69 (11 games)

QB rating when targeted: 116.7

Until he left the team, Gordon was virtually unstoppable with Tom Brady.

Miami Dolphins, Albert Wilson

Targets: 36 (seven games)

QB rating when targeted: 109.8

The Dolphins’ passing game struggled mightily after losing Wilson.

It is certainly unrealistic that the Vikings could chase Antonio Brown in the trade market because of their cap situation, but his career rating when targeted is 102.7. He peaked at 115.3 in 2014.

Some other receivers that might be available:

— Golden Tate: 100.3 rating when targeted

— DeSean Jackson: 95.2

— Adam Humphries: 94.9

— Randall Cobb: 114.6

— Chris Hogan: 104.8

There isn’t a perfect stat that demonstrates how many points an effective player at the No. 3 spot might be worth, but it’s clear there are available players who would have a significant impact on Cousins’ effectiveness. From an X’s and O’s perspective, there’s an obvious domino effect.

Cousins struggled to get the ball into Diggs’ hands on third-and-long, hitting on just eight of 20 attempts. It would be more difficult for opponents to focus on just one of the three with double teams. It might also open up rushing opportunities. The Rams used three-receiver sets on 95 percent of plays and ran Todd Gurley only 8.2 percent of the time against eight-man boxes. Chicago rushed Tarik Cohen just 5.2 percent vs. an eight-man box. Dalvin Cook ran into eight-man boxes on 18.1 percent of carries.

Make no mistake, there isn’t a magic bullet that fixes all the issues the Vikings face going forward — they still need to improve up front — but in their quest to make the jump from 8-7-1 back into the Super Bowl conversation, improving the efficiency of the passing game in key spots should be No. 1 on the to-do list. That starts with finding more receiving help for Cousins.