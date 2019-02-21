Stefanski, Kubiak aim to ‘marry’ Vikings run and pass attacks

Eagan, Minn. — Throughout the 2018 season, Mike Zimmer repeatedly talked about wanting to have more balance in his offense.

When Zimmer turned things over to Kevin Stefanski for the final three weeks of the season, running back Dalvin Cook rushed 46 times and averaged 5.4 yards per carry and the Vikings increased their use of play-action with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

On Thursday, Stefanski, now the full-time offensive coordinator, made it clear there’s more where that came from.

The Vikings introduced assistant coach/offensive adviser Gary Kubiak at TCO Performance Center. In his introductory comments, Stefanski talked about studying Kubiak’s highly successful offenses from afar. He pointed to Kubiak’s ability to combine run and pass success.

“Coach Kub is somebody that as a young coach, years ago, and still young coach I hope, sat down and watched his offense and really just admired what the guy did with the offensive football team,” Stefanski said. “Marrying the run and the pass game, which is a big part of who we are right now, and I remember sitting there and trying to watch and understand how he is handing those keepers back then. So now I have the guy in the room with us.”

Kubiak comes to Minnesota with 22 years as an offensive coordinator or head coach. In 14 of those years his teams ranked in the top 10 in rushing yards and 12 times ranked in the top 10 in yards per rush attempt.

Rushing success doesn’t always equal offensive success. Three of the top four teams in yards per attempt missed the playoffs this season. But the Kubiak offense is predicated on the rush complimenting the pass and vice versa.

They may end up looking more like the Los Angeles Rams, who rarely ran with eight men in the box and used play-action passes on 35 percent of their drop backs. Cousins only used play-action on 20 percent last season. Zimmer talked during the season at length about the different ways play-action stresses a defense.

“Where we want to help our quarterback is… we want to be unpredictable,” Stefanski said. “We want to be a run team. We want to be a pass team. We want there to be that marriage between the run and the pass game and that is something that Coach has hung his hat on over the years and that is going all the way back to his days- It’s pretty cool when you’re telling stories and they’re linking all the way back to Bill Walsh is pretty cool.”

Kubiak said after two years on the personnel side with the Denver Broncos, he wanted to get back to coaching. On game days, he will be watching from upstairs as Stefanski calls plays from the sidelines. The former John Elway backup QB said he looks at a successful run game as a tool to set up explosive plays.

“The head guy here wants to be physical, and he wants to be mentally and physically tough as a football team,” Kubiak said. “I think that’s where winning starts. Personally, every good offense I’ve ever been around runs the ball pretty good. I sat there and watched New England run the heck out of the football this season. I believe in that, I think it gives you a chance to make big plays, so as Kevin said we’re trying to marry everything we’re doing run and pass, so it gives us an opportunity to do that.”

One of the biggest issues facing Kubiak is improving the play of his offensive line. Kubiak’s O-lines have had a reputation for being quick and mobile, fitting with his zone running scheme.

“You got to do what your players do best, you know what I mean?” he said. “Obviously the word ‘zone’ comes up a lot when you talk about us offensively and what we do. We’ve got to run some gap schemes too, you can’t be so predictable. So I think we had to take a look at our guys and see how they fit and how we want to go about this, but I think that’s why this offseason will be so important.”

The Vikings’ new offensive line coach Rick Dennison will also serve as “run game coordinator.” Dennison’s running game in Buffalo ranked sixth in the NFL in yards last season.

“Rick is kind of in charge of putting that game plan together and then we sit with Rick and say, ‘Alright, let’s look at the formations that you have,’ and we are going to build off of that and we are going to build these schemes, these passes off of that,” Stefanski said. “I think in the game plan world of coordinating a run game, I couldn’t be more pleased with having Rick Dennison doing that.”